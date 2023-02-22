Rodeo Corpus Christi announces 2023 Concert Series lineup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rodeo Corpus Christi is coming up in May, and the Buccaneer Commission just announced the 2023 Concert Series presented by Physicians Premier.

This year you can expect to see a diverse line-up.

“Each year, we try to bring a concert lineup that offers something for everyone. This year’s lineup features local talent that has made it big, a female superstar grammy winner and classic country artist everyone can sing along to” said Johnny Philipello, President & CEO of Buccaneer Commission.

So many people attended the rodeo last year, shattering record-breaking attendance numbers with two sold-out performances.

Organizers were able to raise $175,000 in scholarships and grants for students in the Coastal Bend and hope to raise even more this year.

The Rodeo runs Wednesday through Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. each night:

STEVE TREVINO – Wednesday, May 10, 2023

MICHAEL SALGADO – Thursday, May 11, 2023



– Thursday, May 11, 2023 CARLY PEARCE – Friday, May 12, 2023

TRACY LAWRENCE – Saturday, May 13, 2023

"Physicians Premier ER is absolutely honored and thrilled to be sponsoring the concert series. There’s such tremendous joy in bringing our community and our families together to experience the joy of music, the energy of the crowd, and rodeo fun," said Teri Cardenas, CEO of Physicians Premier ER.

Pre-sale has already started and runs through Feb. 28.

Individual tickets will go on sale on March 1 at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices range from $20 - $60 and include both the rodeo and concert. They are available at both BucDays.com and ticketmaster.com

