Rodd Field Road projected expected to finish in May

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Council member for District 5, Gil Hernandez explained why this expansion was so crucial for the residents in the area.

KRIS 6 NEWS

"The only way to get out of this Rancho Vista neighborhood is to make a left hand turn onto Yorktown, that’s if you’re not going to Flour Bluff. But it’s only a two lane highway where people are traveling 45-50 miles an hour. So it makes it very difficult to come out of the neighborhood," Hernandez said.

The Rodd Field expansion was originally set to be completed in August of this year. Hernandez says the project should be completed in May. Joel Licon, a nearby resident was excited to hear that the road would be open soon.

"It’s definitely going to help out to avoid a lot of the traffic, coming either way," Licon said.

KRIS 6 NEWS

Hernandez says it was also important to finish this project before the city begins the Yorktown construction so people can make safer turns.

"Eventually it’ll be a four-lane road, but for now it’s going to be this. But this was necessary to get people out to a protected intersection," Hernandez said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.