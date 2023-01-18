Rockport residents happy Key Allegro bridge is open

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some cities are still recovering from Hurricane Harvey 5 and a half years later. Kasey Cross, who has lived in Rockport for over 15 years and said it was difficult for tourists while the bridge was under construction.

“And so it was confusing for the people who aren’t used to that," said Cross.

“This bridge is the only access to Key Allegro," said Dayne Luce, who lives in Rockport.

“A lot of people come back into town after not being here for several years, and they expect to just come on to the island," Cross said.

Cross said being in a great city where traffic is not normal was an adjustment.

Dayne Luce and his wife work and live on Bay Shore Drive. Luce said getting used to the traffic being backed up to cross over Key Allegro bridge became a lifestyle, especially if you had an appointment in town.

“We had to take it into consideration. We had to leave ten minutes early because you might get jammed up at the light," said Luce.

“These lights are one of three sets of lights that we had to obey for several years," Luce said.

With the bridge opening on December 16, 2022, they both said it's nice getting around town like they were able to before Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re a little spoiled over here in Rockport because it’s a small town and we don’t have a lot of traffic, and it is very nice to have it opened again because things are flowing freely again," said Cross.

TxDot paid $2,051,229 for construction of the bridge.

