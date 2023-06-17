Watch Now
Rockport PD working an active scene, advising resident to stay indoors

photo provided by Rockport PD
Posted at 9:10 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 22:12:46-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department posted on their Facebook page they are working on an active scene at the 1100 block Plover Ln.

“Citizens need to avoid the area. If you are a resident in the area, please stay inside and away from doors and windows,” the Facebook post states. “This is a fluid situation and updates will be posted as necessary.”

