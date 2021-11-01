Rockport PD will hold holiday packages for residents to offset theft

ROCKPORT, Texas — Have you started your holiday shopping yet?

If you're planning on shopping online, the Rockport Police Department has your back as they launch Operation Safe Delivery.

From now through Christmas Eve, the police department says they'll hold your packages for you to avoid having them stolen. They're hoping this will make holiday shopping a little less stressful for residents.

"This is just one of the services we want to offer to our citizens as a way to protect them, protect their property. And we've been very fortunate we haven't had a tremendous amount of package theft in our community, but once again we want to stay ahead of that curb," said Patrol Division Commander Larry Sinclair.

If you need to leave your packages with police, they're located at 714 East Concho in Rockport. You can pick up your packages Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All you have to do is show proof you bought the package and bring a valid ID.