Rockport officials update flooding status and street closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the current heavy rain event, the Rockport Police Department is asking motorists to stay off the roadways.

Rockport officials say there have been a large amount of calls seeking assistance for stalled cars in flooded areas.

They added additionally, drivers are cruising around sightseeing, moving barricades, and causing wakes that are damaging homes and businesses.

Moving barricades and going around barricades is against the law and places you and your property in danger.

Almost all streets have water issues and there are certain streets that have become impassable.

Below is a list of streets that motorist should not attempt to drive:

1. Bay Ave.

2. Business 35 from McDonald’s north to Chaparral in Fulton

3. Champions at Royal Oaks Drive

4. Champions at Traylor

5. Chaparral between Lanfair and Business 35

6. Enterprise at Live Oak

7. Enterprise from Live Oak to Omohundro

8. FM 2165/Pearl Street from Linden to Business 35

9. Market Street from Business 35 S. to Hickory Ave.

10. Market Street from S Austin Street to S Magnolia Street

11. Nopal near Austin

12. Omohundro Street from Maple to Enterprise

13. Picton Ave.

14. Sorenson Street

15. Whistler’s Cove Streets

16. 100 block of Sparks Drive (not in City)

17. Bois D’Arc (Lamar) high standing water

The National Weather Service predicts an additional 6-8 inches of rain through Friday compounded by high tides, and Flash Flood alerts are in affect through Friday morning.

Rockport officials stated that if you must travel, please refer to the Rockport city’s web site or Facebook page for additional closings and check the www.DriveTexas.org for state road closures in and out of our area.