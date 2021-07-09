Rockport getting a reprieve from recent deluge

ROCKPORT, Texas — One of the hardest-hit areas from all this week's deluge has been Rockport.

The area has seen 15 to 20 inches of rain in the last 72 hours that has led to major flooding in the area.

The situation in Rockport has improved on Friday from earlier in the week.

Rockport is getting a much-needed break from the rain, while there is still some flooding in some neighborhoods.

Rockport police say they hope for continued blue skies in order to give the drainage system time to do its job.

Rockport PD Commander Larry Sinclair says his department has helped transport some people who still couldn't get out of their homes.

"City municipal, side of it will be checking roadways, bridges, culverts and things like that," Sinclair said.

When going through flooded roadways please be cautious of businesses and residents.