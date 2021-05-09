Rockport community hosts BBQ cook-off to raise funds for Boys and Girls Club

ROCKPORT, Texas — It was all about the barbecue and the kids in Rockport on Saturday at the first Battle on the Bay BBQ Cookoff.

Pit-masters were competing for top honors in several categories including brisket and beans. There was a wing eating contest for adults and a watermelon eating contest for kids as well.

The whole event raised money to bring a Boys and Girls Club to Aransas County; a project that's been in the works for nearly three years.

"Kids need a place to be, a place where they can feel safe, a place where they can feel like they belong, and that's what Boys and Girls Clubs can provide. It would be great to provide a Boys and Girls Club to the kids here in Aransas County to give them that place where they can go feel safe, and enjoy themselves," said John Corkhill, Boys and Girls Club of Beeville.

Organizers say a BBQ cook-off is a perfect way to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club because it brings in families.