Robstown woman seeks public's help to recover stolen musical instruments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texa — Mission Pentecostes has been in the community for over 12 years. It was broken into over the weekend and several items were stolen —- three guitars and two amplifiers.

Those musical instruments belong to founding pastor Juan De Leon. De Leon lost his battle against COVID -19 last year.

"We had just set up a memorial for him with his guitars, and his picture and a flower arrangement that was presented at the funeral," Hernandez said. "When I came in, I noticed that all three of his guitars were missing."

There's one in particular of high sentimental value.

"His main guitar, the black and silver one," Hernandez said. "Not only did they do that, but they proceeded to break the picture in the process."

Hernandez said her father was an amazing man. He dedicated more than 60 years to preaching in different communities. His last church in Robstown.

"Anybody that would come by any hour of the day could hear that tune," Hernandez said. "You could just hear him practicing or trying to get better."

Robstown police are investigating this case. Detective Martin Flores said some of the evidence is being submitted to the DPS lab.

"The fact that we don't have a suspect to use a comparison there's a chance that we may not get a suspect off that evidence, but we're definitely going to try to see maybe there's something on record," Flores said.

Lorena is hoping that she will soon be able to recover the guitars.

"If anybody has any idea of where these items could be I would just strongly advise if you could just please return these items, they belong in church," Hernandez said.

