Robstown residents to vote on joining Del Mar tax district.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown residents will be going to the polls in November to decide whether or not the city should join the Del Mar College Tax District.

If voters approve the measure they'll see a slight increase in their property taxes. By joining the district, Robstown students would receive the lower in-district tuition rates.

A public hearing on the matter was held Wednesday night at the Ortiz Intermediate School.

Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez tells us he is against the measure.

"I'm not in support of the tax increase, being in the taxing district because i think we are getting the services already," he said. "At the high school level, our kids are graduating with associates degrees and getting college credit courses already."

Election day is November 8.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.