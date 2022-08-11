Robstown PD: Man in hospital after claiming he shot himself in the arm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Robstown man is recovering in a local hospital after telling police he accidentally shot himself in the arm.

Robstown Police Department officers said in a news release that they responded to a call for a child shot in the 800 block of W. Ave. D at about 12:02 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on-scene, they said an 18-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in his left arm.

The man told police he had accidentally shot himself.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man had fought with his 24-year-old girlfriend at a nearby residence earlier in the day.

The release states both the man and his girlfriend were uncooperative with the investigation, but police said they did find a sawed-off shotgun hidden in the house along with several other projectiles.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

