Robstown ISD responds to pictures of school food circulating on social media

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown ISD is responding to controversial images of their school lunch posted on social media.

Many on social media are saying the school meal does not appear appetizing at all.

KRIS 6 News contacted the school district which acknowledges the food is not up to USDA standards.

The district said in part "While we are certain our child nutrition team works tirelessly throughout the school year to prepare meals for students on a daily basis, these photos show that in this case, we’ve missed the mark, and the meal was distributed without the proper review."

The woman who posted the picture who we will call "Norma" told KRIS 6 News that a school principal contacted her and said future food offerings were going to change.

Nikki Ehlinger, a clinical dietitian with Christus Spohn Hospital System, told KRIS 6 News that it is important for children to get adequate nutrition at school.

"Making sure they have adequate nutrition throughout the day," Ehlinger said. "Making sure they get their appropriate calories, with proteins, fats and carbohydrates and all the vitamins, is super important."

Parents are hoping to see that change soon.

