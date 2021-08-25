Robstown ISD issues mask mandate

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Independent School District is the latest school district to issue a mask mandate.

Wednesday night, the school board voted during an emergency meeting for the temporary mandate saying its in the safety of students and staff.

It goes into effect Friday, August 27, 2021 and will last 30 days until September 27, 2021.

Next month, they will decided to end or extend the wearing of masks for Robstown ISD.

All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask while at all campus buildings and buses.

In a statement provide, it read, "In addition to requiring the use of face coverings, Robstown ISD will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by following the 5 Ways iCARE (Care About Reducing Exposure) initiative which includes: social distancing when possible, practicing proper hand-washing techniques, utilizing ‘Sanitize-In, Sanitize-Out’ procedures, and conducting enhanced cleaning and scheduled ventilation disinfection to improve air quality.

School district officials added all students and staff must continue to self-screen daily prior to coming to school using the self-screening tool located on the district website. You can view that self-screening tool here.

The district also has COVID-19 rapid tests available for any students or staff who need to be tested.

