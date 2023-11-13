Robstown ISD Education Foundation hosts first ever All Class Reunion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the end of this month, The Education Foundation, a non-profit that partners with the community raise money for the district, will host their very first very All Class Reunion for former alumni.

As the school district here continues to grow, the foundation has made it its mission to better serve these schools.

According to the U.S. nearly 30% of Robstown residents lived in poverty in 2021 and at least a 12% of students continue their higher education after high school.

"From us it came in the 1980's, we see that there is a big difference and there is a greater need to support the students and especially the teachers," Eva Orona, the executive director for The Education Foundation said.

Orona said, as an former alumni, the district has grown significantly over the years thanks to their educators, which is why they continue to do what they can to help.

"We have to make sure we also recognize the achievements of class rooms and the actual teachers that are out there and coming to Robstown ISD," she said. "Our school district is making sure that we have high qualified teachers so that we could have better outcomes for our student."

Orona said the reunion will help the Education Founding with continuing their mission in helping Robstown. All of the money raised will go directly to the school district and it gives the Robstown community a chance to get together.

"We are coming back to our roots, and so many of us, while we still live in the community, so many of us have moved out but just coming back and just reliving this memories and just being a part of what we had here in Robstown ISD," Former alumni Marisela Medina said.

The event takes place on Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds. All alumni with Robstown ISD are invited to come out and show their support. For more information on the event, click here.

