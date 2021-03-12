Robstown Fire May Have Been Brought On by Dry Conditions

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown Fire Chief Javier Zapata said the fire lasted for about two hours, starting a little past 3 in the afternoon. He said they had the fire under controlled in about 45 minutes.

There's no official cause but someone who lives on the property said the fire may have started in this area.

Chief Zapata said, "He was taking a nap and was awakened by his cat who alerted him about the fire. He went outside and found his car in flames, but doesn’t know if the car was the cause of the fire or what caused it to burn."

He said at first the fire was small but then it escalated. He tried waving down some passing cars but they ignored him and it wasn’t until he flagged down a couple that they helped him call his parents.

No houses caught on fire and no one was injured. Zapata said the wind was blowing in their favor.

Annaville Fire and Rescue helped put out the fire on the brush. Nueces County ESD #1 and the City of Robstown EMS and Fire Department also reported to the scene.

Robstown Fire Chief Zapata said people shouldn’t be burning any trash during this time because of the dry conditions that are due to the Big Freeze.