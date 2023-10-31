Robstown FD looking to hire more firefighters, first responders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Robstown is now hiring first responders and volunteers to help out the crew.

The city's Civil Service Commission has approved a transfer program so already certified firefighters will get better pay based on their experience.

Qualified applicants will also be able to skip academic testing required, but they will still have to complete a physical test.

Fire Chief Javier Zapata said this program comes in hopes of speeding up the hiring process.

"If we do a test it will take a little longer for us to be able to hire, with this lateral program once we get a couple of applicants we can interview them and go through the program and see if they qualify," Zapata said.

Chief Zapata said it's important that they are fully staffed especially now that the weather is also getting colder. He said people tend to turn on their heaters more to stay warm, while others use other sources like turning on their stoves or candles and this can lead to house fires.

"It is very crucial now during the holidays, we want to have a full crew here," Zapata said. "So if we do have something we want to have the availability of our firefighters to go out there and be able to perform their tasks."

Zapata also said they also need to be fully staffed since they do not just respond to fires in their area.

"Now we also are a FRO program, which means First Responder Organization, so we also respond with Emergency Medical Services," Zapata said. "So if EMS is not available we will take the call until we get an ambulance available from the department."

Along with certified firefighters, Chief Zapata said they are also looking for more volunteers to join their ranks to help out the community and gain needed experience.

"Once you gain that experience, you can always go to another department, and when they are hiring like the way we are, and they are testing, you do not have to be certified," Zapata said. "You can go out there and take the test and it does help."

All applicants can apply for the job at Robstown City Hall, and if you have questions you can call 361-387-2522.

