Robstown area prepares for former president Donald Trump's visit

CORPUS CHRISTI — Ahead of Saturday’s visit from former president Donald Trump, the city of Robstown and the nearby community are prepared for the large crowds expected in the area.

“We have a lot of customers that are actually very excited to see him,” Ana Leal said.“They’ve actually bought the tickets already.”

Leal works at the 'Taqueria Amigos Jaliscos' across the street from the Richard M. Borchard fairgrounds where former president Trump will speak.

“We are actually getting prepared for tomorrow,” Leal said. “We were actually thinking as well that we are going to be open in the afternoon.”

Other businesses decided to stay open late as well in hopes that the crowds will walk in and spend some money.

“Thinking about the traffic congestion you might run into and we just ask for patience,” Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez, said. “It might be a little bit slow.”

Gomez said the city will already be buzzing because of Cotton Fest and a gun show at the fairgrounds.

“We don’t want anything to happen and we have to work together and that’s what we’re doing right now,” Gomez said.

He added that Robstown police are working with the Secret Service, the Nueces County Sherriff’s Office, the Corpus Christi Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and several constables' offices to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“Everyone has a right to think whatever they want to think or show up or not show up,” Gomez said. “Whatever, that’s up to them. But our part is just to make sure everything is safe for the people that are there and the people that are around there and coming into our community.”

In the meantime, vendors are cashing in on the opportunity.

“I travel all over the world,” Mark Lloyd, a vendor, said. “We get emails from the campaign and they tell us where the next rally is at and we head that way a week earlier so we can get the city some items.”

“I actually saw him when I was pregnant with my son,” A Calallen resident said as she looked at some Trump merchandise.

“They love him here,” Lloyd said. “They are getting a lot of horns, thumbs up and I’m enjoying myself.”

“Registration and the parking lot will be open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct.22, then at 2 p.m. doors will open.

Guest speakers will start at 4 p.m. and Trump is set to begin speaking at 7 p.m.

