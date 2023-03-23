Robstown 6th grader Aaron Rodriguez is making history. He's headed to College Station where he will compete at the state science fair. Rodriguez is the first Robstown student to compete at the state level. Teachers and staff gathered today for a special send off.

"Today was a very exciting moment for me. I did not know this was planned, but I just thank everyone for setting this up for me," Rodriguez said.

Aaron's science project was inspired by his love for fishing. He wanted to find out how mullet, a common bait fish, react to underwater sound waves. Rodriguez will compete this Saturday and he will find out the results later that night.