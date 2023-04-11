Rob Schneider coming to Selena Auditorium as part of 'I Have Issues' Tour

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "You can do it!"

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider, best known for his roles in "The Hot Chick," "The Animal," and way too many Adam Sandler movies to name, is making a trip to the Coastal Bend as part of his latest, "I Have Issues" comedy tour.

The show will be live at the American Bank Center's Selena Auditorium on Sept. 8 at 8 p.m.

According to the American Bank Center's website, there will be a venue presale on the Ticketmaster website Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the promo code "COMEDY."

Public on-sale begins on Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or at the American Bank Center box office.

Ticket prices start at $39, with other seating going for $44, $59 and $69.

Fans can also purchase a VIP meet and greet add-on ticket for $100, plus the cost of their ticket.

The ABC box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

