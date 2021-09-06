Roadwork begins Tuesday on Weber, Staples projects

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A couple of major road projects are set to begin on Tuesday that could lead to big delays across the city.

Construction begins Tuesday morning on the installation of a new asphalt roadway on Weber Road from SPID to McArdle.

Road crews will be working from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

Daily lane closures along the SPID frontage road will be necessary in the project.

Construction is expected to take one week.

And Phase II of the Staples Street project is also set to begin on Tuesday.

This project will require nightly lane closures.

Work commences at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the McArdle Road intersection.

Road crews will work their way toward SPID over the next week and a half.

Lane closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday night through Sept. 16.

Closures begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

