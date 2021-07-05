Road work causing Staples St. lane closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your commute takes you south of S.P.I.D near Holly Rd., you may need to find an alternate route for the next two weeks.

The American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) will start working on underground utility work on Staples St. tomorrow, July 6. Construction may take up to two weeks, according to the city of Corpus Christi.

The closures will run from Burnham Dr. to South Padre Island Drive daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Because the area is considered high traffic, the city is advising drivers to pay attention to work zones and adjust commutes to avoid delays.