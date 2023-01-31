Road prep in several counties brought on by freezing rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of incoming freezing rain, crews with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be pretreating overpasses and bridges on I-37, U.S. 59, U.S. 183 and U.S. 181 in Live Oak, bee, Karnes and Goliad counties, according to a press release from TxDOT.

These TxDOT crews crews will be working in 12 hours shifts to treat and monitor the roads, the release stated. Motorists in these counties are advised to be careful if these icy conditions continue to develop, as it will make travel precarious.

For the latest local news updates click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.