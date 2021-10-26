Watch
Road construction set overnight on Harbor Bridge Project

KRIS file photo.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Oct 26, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Construction will continue Tuesday night on the Harbor Bridge Project.

There will be some lane closures expected overnight.

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, all northbound traffic on Interstate 37 main lanes will be closed near the State Highway 286 interchange.

Drivers heading northbound from U.S. Highway 181 to northbound Interstate 37 will take the Port Avenue-Nueces Bay Boulevard exit to the frontage road, and can merge onto the highway at the new Stillman Avenue on-ramp.

Drivers coming from the Bayfront area will follow detour signs to Chaparral street, Belden Street and North Ttancahua Street to merge onto the on-ramp.

The closures will be in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

