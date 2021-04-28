Road closures set for Buc Day activites

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Because of the Buc Days Carnival and Wings over South Texas Air Show this weekend, part of Shoreline Drive will be closed down.

The closure will be from the American Bank Center to Park Avenue.

Corpus Christi police are urging everyone to prepare for delays and congrestion as they look for parking during Buc Days activities.

The good news is, because of the big events, there will be no enforcement of parking meter violations.

Also for the safety of the pilots in the air show, the FAA is prohibiting the use of drones or kites from North Beach to Cole Park and from Staples to the bayfront for the weekend.

