Road closures in the city of Corpus Christi to look out for

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Heads up, commuters! Several road closures are continuing this week across our area.

City officials say these road closures are necessary for multiple construction projects, special event activities, or maintenance.

Here's a look at the roadwork planned this week for the city of Corpus Christi:

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Alameda Street – Del Mar Boulevard to Louisiana Avenue

The southbound lanes on South Alameda Street stretching from Southern Street to Chamberlain Street will be closed. Traffic will be limited to two-way, single-lane traffic on the northbound lanes.

Carroll Lane – Holly Road to Dead End

The contractor for Carroll Lane is now in Phase 2 of the project. During this phase, Carroll Lane will be completely closed off from Crestdale Drive to Pangani Drive on the northwest lane and completely closed off from Crestbrook Court to the dead-end past Beauregard Drive on the southwest lane.

Everhart Road – Staples Street to South Alameda Street

The current work extends into Phase 1A. Work will continue on the southbound lanes of Everhart Road from Alameda Street to Staples Street. Traffic control will extend into the intersection of Staples Street and Everhart Road. All left turns will be restricted at this intersection.

Gollihar Road – Greenwood Drive to Crosstown Expressway Phase 2 of the Gollihar Road project has begun. Gollihar Road will be fully closed from Greenwood Drive to Bernadino Street and partially closed on the eastbound lane from Bernadino Street to Crosstown Expressway. Motorists will still have single-lane, two-way traffic.

Hearn Road – Callicoatte Road- to the Dead End

A contractor for the City has temporarily closed Hearn Road from Callicoatte Road to the Dead End.

Jackfish Avenue – Park Road 22 to Aquarius Street

Jackfish Avenue is closed for construction on the south lane from Park Road 22 South Access to Aquarius Street. Traffic will be reduced to single-lane, one-way traffic going northwest-bound.

Lipes Boulevard – Sun Wood Drive to Staples Street

The Lipes Boulevard project has begun Phase 1. The roadway between Sun Wood Drive and Clubgate Drive is closed to thru traffic for construction.

McArdle Road – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane

The westbound side of McArdle Road between Kostoryz Road and Carroll Lane will be closed to all westbound traffic. Motorists will only be able to travel eastbound on this stretch of road.

Schatzell Street – N. Mesquite Street to Middle Broadway Street

The Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) is working on Schatzell Street between North Mesquite Street and Middle Broadway. Work consists of milling and asphalt placement operations. No on-street parking will be available for the duration of the work.

Middle Broadway Street –Schatzell Street to Lawrence Street

The Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) is working on Middle Broadway Street between Schatzel Street and Lawrence Street. Work consists of milling and asphalt placement operations. No on-street parking will be available for the duration of the work.

Lawrence Street – Middle Broadway Street to North Mesquite Street

The Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) is working on Lawrence Street from Middle Broadway Street to North Mesquite Street. Work consists of milling and asphalt placement operations. No on-street parking will be available for the duration of the work.

Lawrence Street – N. Chaparral Street to North Shoreline Blvd

The Street Preventative Maintenance Program (SPMP) is working on Lawrence Street from North Chaparral Street to N Shoreline Boulevard. Work consists of milling and asphalt placement operations. No on-street parking will be available for the duration of the work.

South Staples Street – Saratoga Boulevard to Williams Drive (CSIP)

The contractor is performing maintenance on South Staples Street from Saratoga Boulevard to Williams Drive as part of the City's Concrete Streets Improvement Project. Construction will take place between the hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The contractor will conduct daily single-lane closures along South Staples Street, beginning at the Williams Drive intersection and working southward towards Saratoga Boulevard. Intersections along the construction path may experience daily short-term closures or restrictions. Two-way traffic will remain open for motorists throughout construction. Construction duration for this project is expected to last two months, weather permitting.

Wildcat Drive – Northwest Boulevard to Teague Lane (Bond 2020)

In Phase 3 of the Wildcat Drive project, Wildcat Drive will cut off at the driveway of the Calallen ISD Administration Building, Teague Lane will cut off at Catfish Drive, and River Canyon will be closed at the last driveway.

Oso Parkway – Bar-Le-Doc Drive

City Storm Water Maintenance Crews will replace drainage infrastructure underneath Oso Parkway's drainage crossing. City crews will set up a temporary full street closure of Oso Parkway to perform maintenance repairs. Message boards and construction signage will be in place to guide motorists around the closure. Residential access will not be affected by the temporary street closure.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Alameda Street – at Texan Trail Intersection

A contractor for AT&T is installing new communication facilities under Alameda Street at the Texan Trail Intersection. Contractors will implement sidewalk closures to create a work zone for construction operations. Signs will be in place to guide pedestrians to use other crossing routes. Work at this location is expected to last one week.

Blanco Road – McNorton Road to Dead End

A contractor for private development is installing a new stormwater line under Blanco Road from the outfall to past McNorton Road. The proposed construction will be completed in two phases. During phase 1, the contractor will construct a stormwater line from the existing outfall to just short of McNorton Road. The contractor is implementing a temporary, full-street closure of Blanco Road to perform construction activities. Residents will have access points to enter the work zone to their respective homes. As construction progresses to phase 2, the contractor will construct a stormwater line through the intersection of Blanco Road and McNorton Road. During this phase, the contractor will implement a temporary full intersection closure to perform construction activities. Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists will have residential access at all times during construction. Construction is expected to last several months.

Blanche Moore Drive – S. Padre Island Drive to Willams Drive

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new communication infrastructure along Blanch Moore. Contractors are implementing temporary sidewalk closure along the southbound direction of Blanche Moore Drive. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

Carancahua Street – Buffalo Street to Blucher StreetA contractor for AEP Texas is performing electrical upgrades and maintenance to the power supply in the Uptown District. The contractor will be implementing various sidewalks and lane closures along Carancahua Street. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

Chaparral Street – IH 37 to Mann Street

A contractor for AT&T is installing new communication infrastructure along Chaparral Street. Contractors are implementing temporary sidewalk and lane closures along the northbound direction of Chaparral Street. A sidewalk detour will be in place to guide pedestrians around the work zone. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

Caldwell Street – Mexico Street to Brownlee Boulevard (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. Construction is progressing and is now in its final phase. A temporary street closure of Caldwell Street between Mexico Street and Brownlee Boulevard will be in place for the final phase. A temporary intersection closure of Caldwell Street and Mexico Street will be in place as construction progresses to the west. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic around the temporary street closure. Residents will always have access during construction.

Embassy Drive – S. Padre Island Drive to Corona Drive

A contractor for a restaurant chain is connecting a fire line to an existing water line along Embassy Drive. The contractor is implementing a temporary sidewalk closure along the southbound travel lane to excavate the sidewalk and make the connection. A detour will be in place to guide pedestrians around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Flynn Parkway – S. Padre Island Drive to Corona Drive

A contractor for Grande Communication is constructing new facilities within the right of way. To excavate the sidewalk, the contractor is implementing temporary sidewalk closure along the northbound travel lane. A sidewalk detour will be in place to guide pedestrians around the work zone. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Hampshire Road – Benys Road to Lantana Street

A Corpus Christi Independent School District contractor is constructing a header curb, sidewalk, and driveway along Hampshire Road. The contractor will conduct flagger operations to guide motorists around the work area. Warning signs will be in place to advise motorists of the traffic pattern ahead. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Leeward Drive – St. Bartholomew Avenue to Robla Drive

A contractor for AEP Texas is replacing power lines and poles along Leeward Drive. The contractor will implement daily sidewalk and lane closures to provide a work area for construction. Motorists will have residential access at all times. Construction is expected to last several months.

Leopard Street – Callicoate Road to Western Drive

A contractor for private development is working on utility service connections. The contractor is not implementing lane closures but will have traffic control in place to advise motorists of the work zone ahead.

Leopard Street – Corn Products Road to Southern Minerals Road

A contractor for a private business is working along the north right of way of Leopard Street to connect a new 6-inch waterline to an existing water main. Contractors will not be implementing lane closures for construction. However, warning signs will be in place to advise utility workers ahead of time. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Lomax Street – N Mesquite Street to N Chaparral Street

A contractor will have two 20-cubic yard dumpsters on site. TAMUCC is renovating its first floor at Lomax & Chapparal and requires the equipment to remove trash and debris accordingly. Dumpsters will be on site for approximately 30 days.

Mesquite Street – Starr Street to Peoples Street

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new underground facilities along Mesquite Street and Peoples Street. The contractor will be implementing sidewalk and parking lane closures to perform construction. Work at this location is expected to last one month. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times.

Ocean Drive – Ennis Joslin Road to Island Boulevard

A contractor will be performing survey operations on the Oso Creek Bridge. Daily temporary lane closures will be implemented as operations progress. Motorists should use caution and expect brief delays when driving through the work zone. The surveying operation is expected to last several weeks.

Port Avenue – Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard (Clark Pipeline)

The contractor is replacing a 16-inch water main along South Port Avenue from Horne Road to Baldwin Boulevard. Construction has progressed into the next phase. However, Southbound Port Avenue will remain reduced to one lane between Baldwin Boulevard and Tarlton Street, utilizing the center turn lane as the travel lane. Northbound Port Avenue travel lanes will not be affected. In addition, other lane closures along the project limits may occur for lateral waterline installations. Construction at this location is estimated to last several months.

Port Avenue – at Ayers Street Intersection

A demolition contractor for the Regional Transportation Authority is removing the existing bus station and other facilities. The contractor is implementing a temporary shoulder closure and sidewalk closure to perform demolition operations safely. Warning signs will advise motorists and pedestrians of the construction ahead. Construction at this location is expected to last several months.

Port Avenue – Agnes Street to Lipan Street

A contractor for Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW) is making utility improvements along Port Avenue. Contractors will reduce traffic to two lanes, one for each direction, along the southbound travel lanes (west side) between Agnes Street and Lipan Street. The intersection at Commanche Street along the west side will be temporarily closed during the construction. Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the temporary closure. Construction is expected to last several months.

Rodd Field Road – Yorktown Boulevard to Mansions Drive

Foremost Communications is installing new aerial fiber optic facilities along Rodd Field Road. The contractor is implementing various daily temporary lane closures on the northbound travel lanes. Side streets intersecting with the work zone may be temporarily closed for a short period while crews run a fiber optic line across. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

Shoreline Boulevard – Peoples Street to Taylor Street

A contractor for Spectrum is installing new communication infrastructure along Peoples Street and Shoreline Boulevard. Contractors are implementing temporary sidewalk and parking lane closures along Peoples Street's westbound travel lanes and occupying the grass medians along Shoreline Boulevard. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

Surfside Boulevard – Access to Surfside Park

A contractor for the City is demolishing and reconstructing facilities for Surfside Park. The contractor is implementing a temporary full street closure to both access roads, restricting access to the park. Alternate residential access has been established for residents who live beside the park. Construction is expected to last one year.

Third Street – Morgan Avenue to Elizabeth Street

Corpus Christi Water Department (CCW) is making utility improvements along Third Street. The contractor performing construction is implementing a temporary street closure of Third Street between Morgan Avenue and Elizabeth Street. Detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone. Motorists will always have business access from Third Street during construction from Santa Fe Street. Motorists will always have access to the hospital’s emergency entrance from Mogan Avenue. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Water Street – at IH 37 Intersection

A contractor for AEP Texas is performing electrical upgrades and maintenance to the power supply at the intersection. To perform maintenance activities, the contractor will implement various sidewalks and lane closures along IH 37 and Water Street. Motorists will have access to businesses at all times during construction. Construction is estimated to last one month.

Yorktown Boulevard – Cimarron Boulevard to Bichon Drive

A contractor for the City is installing a new waterline in Bill Witt Park. To make their connection, the contractor will implement a lane and sidewalk closure along Yorktown Boulevard. Construction is expected to last several days.

Yorktown Boulevard – at Oso Creek Bridge

A contractor will be performing survey operations on the Oso Creek Bridge. The contractor will implement daily temporary lane closures as operations progress. There will be brief traffic delays when traffic is reduced to one travel lane for both directions. Flaggers will be present during that time to assist motorists through the work zone. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect brief delays when driving through the work zone. The surveying operation is expected to last several weeks.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Corpus Christi Street Information – www.cctexas.com/streetinfo Corpus Christi Art Walk - First Friday ArtWalk | Downtown Corpus Christi (godowntowncc.com)Harbor Half - Home (harborhalf.com)DriveTexasTM – www.drivetexas.orgHarbor Bridge Project – www.harborbridgeproject.com/traffic-updates/road-lane-closures/

