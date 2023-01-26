Road closures at Park Road 22 and State Highway 361 intersection

Watch Now
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — American Electric Power (AEP) and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will be instituting intermittent road closures at the Park Road 22 and State Highway 361 intersection to extend powerlines, according to a press release from the city of Corpus Christi.

The repairs will begin on Thursday Jan. 26 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and is expected to last until Saturday Jan. 28. Road closures will occur in 15 minute increments to keep traffic moving and will be conducted by the Nueces County Constables Office.

Motorists should be aware and look for alternative routes during construction, city officials stated.

