Road closure on Callicoatte Road to begin on Wednesday, motorists should seek alternate route

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City contractors will begin working on the $1.9 million Callicoatte Road project from Interstate Highway 37 to Up-River Road on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

City officials say the anticipated work will require a three-week closure at the intersection of Callicoatte Road and Up-River Road.

"The Callicoatte Road project will include road construction and utility improvements. Once complete, residents will enjoy new street lighting, signage, concrete driveways, and pavement," said city officials in a release.

According to city officials, utility work along Callicoatte Rd. will include water, stormwater, wastewater, and gas line improvements.

"It is recommended that residents who live east of the intersection use the Violet Road exit, and residents who live west of the intersection use the Sharpsburg Road exit," said city officials.

Drivers in the area need to be aware of the work zone, follow the signs, or take an alternate route to avoid delays.

To learn more about the Callicoatte Road project, visit the City of Corpus Christi's website.