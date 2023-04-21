RISD autism awareness walk shows progress to parents

ROBSTOWN, Texas — In the midst of Autism Awareness Month, Robstown Independent School District (RISD) and Robstown Police Department are doing just that. They hosted an Autism Awareness Walk as well as a touch-a-truck event.

“To see so many people out here is encouraging that so many people want to support our community. And, that it takes a village and it’s nice to know this village is growing,” Adrienne Garza said.

She attended the with her husband and twin sons Aiden and Ethan. Five years ago her 8-year-old twins were diagnosed with autism.

She said living with sons with autism is a lifestyle and seeing the support lets her know that the community understands that.

“It’s always nice to be included and you know to see things like this shows just how far we’ve come getting everyone included,” Garza said.

Other parents added that increased support comes from education about autism.

“One of the most important things is inclusion and acceptance. Awareness, for people to know what autism is and what people with autism, what they face and their daily challenges,” Tracey Zapata said. Her son was diagnosed with autism.

“Some kids are like, why do they do that or why do they do this? It’s amazing to see just the city come together and to see them grow and know that they have help from everybody,“ Desiree Flores said whose nephew has autism.

RISD is hoping to make this an annual event.

