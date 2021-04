CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new dog park on the island is starting to take shape.

Crews spent the day installing fencing at what will soon be the "Riley P. Dog Park."

It will be located at the far end of Whitecap, between the yacht club and the wastewater treatment plant.

Dale and Jan Rankin, owners of the Island Moon newspaper, are creating the off-leash dog park.

It's named after their dog that passed away.