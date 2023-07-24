Right lane reductions to occur on southbound US 181 beginning July 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Construction work on the upcoming Harbor Bridge project will lead to some lane closures on the old Harbor Bridge this week.

The lane closures, which began on Monday, July 24, will take place on the southbound lanes of Highway 181.

The closures will affect the right lane of Hwy 181 between Beach Avenue and Burleson Street. The right lane will be closed intermittently from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to officials, lane closures are needed so crews working on the new Harbor Bridge can lift segments for the North Approach Bridge.

"Motorists are urged to be aware of the mainlane closure, consider using alternate routes, follow all traffic control devices, and to slow down in the work zones. All work is weather permitting," city officials said.

For information about all current and upcoming lane closures related to the Harbor Bridge Project, visit www.harborbridgeproject.com.

