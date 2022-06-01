Ribbon-cutting held for Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a wrap!

The City of Corpus Christi held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to mark the completion of the Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project.

It's part of the $10.7 million "Revive the Drive" project that began in October 2020.

The work included the structural mill and overlay of Ocean Drive from Louisiana Avenue to Ennis Joslin Road.

It also included new pavement markings, bike lanes, new signs, sidewalks and driveways.

"The lanes are better marked, so that I feel like I'm safer," Linda Gibeaut, a Corpus Christi resident and frequent biker along Ocean Drive, said. "I don't feel like the cars are kind of impeding on my zone. The signage has been improved so overall, they've just done a really good job of marking it for cyclists."

Prior to this work it had been more than 40 years since any major repairs had been done to Ocean Drive.