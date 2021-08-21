Ribbon cut on much needed affordable housing complex in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Texas — Next week marks the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey making landfall in the Rockport-area leaving a massive path of devastation in its wake.

Most of the city's affordable housing complexes were damaged or destroyed, and rebuilding them remains a challenge today.

On Wednesday, some progress was celebrated.

Local, state, and charitable organization leaders held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the Saltgrass Landing Apartments which offer 50 units for low-income families.

"Everybody wants to live here now," apartment manager Melanie Brown said. "And I feel very fortunate to be a part of this.”

Opal Abbott moved into Saltgrass Landing four months ago -- not long after the complex officially reopened in February.

“It’s been great," she said. "They check everything. If you’ve got anything wrong, they’re here to fix it right away. So it’s very nice."

The complex was so badly damaged in the hurricane, it had to be demolished and rebuilt.

A $7.6 million grat from the Texas General Land Office helped make it possible.

There's still plenty of rebuilding to be done in Rockport, but Brown says it's nice to see her hometown taking one more step.

“When the hurricane happened, I couldn’t believe how everyone came together and was there for each other -- neighbors, strangers, and people coming from other states and just helping,” she said.