Retired Delta Force member provides active shooter training to Beeville law enforcement

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A decorated military veteran is in Beeville this week to provide some special training to Beeville law enforcement.

Retired Tier 1 Delta Force Member Kyle Morgan is holding active shooter training. The Delta Force is the most elite special operations group in the U.S. Army.

Morgan was inspired to create his active shooter training seminar following the tragedy in Uvalde in 2022.

"When Uvalde happened i looked at my wife and kids and said 'I got to go do something,'" Morgan said. "I drove all the way from North Carolina to just south of San Antonio and put on what is now an active shooter response training, what I called Protect Your Mindset. I did it for free back then and I've been refining it over and over."

Beeville ISD will be the first school district in the country to take part in this training.

