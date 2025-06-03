Residents turned away from new Bill Witt Aquatic Center due to capacity issues, put on waitlist for the day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi resident says she and her 4-year-old grandson were turned away from the new Bill Witt Aquatic Center less than two weeks after its grand opening due to capacity issues.

Lynn Albright arrived at the aquatic center shortly after it opened Tuesday morning but was told they couldn't enter.

"We got there maybe 20 after 10 when they opened at 10 and they wouldn't let us in," Albright said.

Albright was informed that the pool had reached capacity, but she believes staffing shortages were the real issue.

"One side was full, the other side had nobody in it, and there were two lifeguards asking for our numbers so they could call us if we wanted to come back when somebody left because they were at capacity," Albright said.

Instead of waiting, Albright took her grandson to Whitecap Beach. She expressed frustration over the situation, especially since she lives just minutes away from the new facility.

"I think my taxpayer money should have taken care of capacity. They should have taken care of whatever the shortage is," Albright said.

According to Albright, her family wasn't alone in being turned away from the aquatic center.

"Family after family came up after us and had to turn back and go away. And they did call us later, but it was like 40 minutes later, when we were almost here, offering that we could come back. And we just said no, that's not, I can't do that to a four year old," Albright said.

The City of Corpus Christi responded with a statement explaining that the Bill Witt Aquatic Center currently has an operational capacity of 200 people, including staff and guests. They stated they are fully staffed with qualified lifeguards, but during peak times, wait lists may be necessary with typical wait times ranging from approximately 30 minutes to one hour, depending on the day.

The city added that capacity could increase to 300 guests once more lifeguards complete community swim lessons.

