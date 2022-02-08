Residents say crime near Century 16 movie theatre is common

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all associate going to the movie theaters with a good time, right? Well unfortunately, a good time isn’t what the Craig family from Ingleside experienced after going to the Century 16 movie theater in Corpus Christi on SPID after their truck got stolen.

Michael Craig and his family said they reported the incident to the movie theater management and the Corpus Christi Police Department, which came on scene after the incident.

“Everybody’s just been unhelpful, very nonchalant, blasé about the whole thing,” Craig said about management and the police department.

He said they were told the security cameras weren’t working Sunday, but were working the week before. They were also told security on the property doesn’t usually arrive at the theater until 3 p.m., about an hour after their car was stolen.

“All the people that come out here on a regular basis and just leave their vehicles thinking that it’s going to be okay; there’s no cameras, there’s no protection out here for you, nothing. And then when something happens they don’t care. They’re not going to do anything about it,” Craig said.

However, it’s not just a crime trend the Craig's are seeing. Right next to the movie theater, on Daly drive, Frank De La Rosa owns Discount Motor Company and said crimes such as trespassing and break-ins are a daily occurrence.

“My security is something that we worry about. It’s every night, there’s somebody here,” De La Rosa said.

He said the crime could be stemming from drug dealing on the same street, and homeless people in the area.

“People are walking like zombies up and down the street. There was a lady just the other day standing on top of a car,” he said.

Turner’s Gardenland also told KRIS 6 News they have had break-ins and residents on Daly drive said crime is also common.

We reached out to Cinemark, who owns Century 16, but they haven’t commented on the incident.