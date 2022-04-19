Residents given notice of violations due to brush left on the curb after gusty winds

CORPUS CHRISTI — Strong winds in the area caused tree limbs and branches to fall.

The obvious thing is to clean them up and put them on the side of residents properties for pick up, but residents like Jerry Bougher, received a notification of violation.

"They should be compassionate about it, you know my neighbor works night shifts and he got his, but they only give you 24 hours," he said.

They only had a day to pick up the brush that they left on their curb or the right of way and put it back on their property.

Rick Moore, another resident says the amount of money is ridiculous.

"200 dollars in 24 hours to get that picked up, you know, I can't move all that by myself," Moore said.

We spoke to David Lehfeldt, Director of Solid Waste Services, and he said they would work with residents to make sure they didn't have to pay.

"If they get the notification and need a few days to pull it back in, all they have to do is call the office and we can work with them," he said.

You can see your neighborhood schedule by visiting recycle coach.