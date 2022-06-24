Residents get a look at West Side Development Plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The future of the West Side was on display Thursday over at the Public Health District Auditorium.

The City of Corpus Christi held a planning meeting to show residents a development plan for the city's West Side.

Officials say the 20-year plan would address everything from housing, retail and dining options, and even safety.

The city says these public input meetings are crucial in shaping the future of the city's West Side.

