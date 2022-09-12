Residents find themselves in the weeds at city parks

CORPUS CHRISTI — “Some of them are all the way up to my chin and I’m about close to six foot,” said Ralph Rivers.

Rivers said the grass at the Shanen Hike and Bike Trail behind his house off Yorktown and Sun Valley Drive is way overgrown.

“It’s been about close to two months or maybe a little more.,” Rivers said about the last time he saw city crews mow the grass by the trail

He said he called the city several times to get it taken care of.

“You know it’s dangerous,” Rivers said. “Kids like to walk through there.”

He said he recently spotted a rattlesnake and a water moccasin because of the tall grass behind his fence.

“Two poisonous ones and they all end up in my yard,” he said.

Rivers said it’s tough to even enjoy the outdoors with such a mess next door.

“The activity has gone down,” He said. “Mosquitos, snakes and the high grass. People don’t like to walk in that stuff.”

KRIS 6 checked other areas like Los Encinos Park off of Greenwood and Brockhampton Park on Corpus Christi’s south side.

Both have grass just as high.

About thirty minutes after River’s interview, the city sent out a press release stating it would take six weeks starting Monday to mow all 123 of their parks but their park operations team will work extended hours including weekends to make sure all parks are mowed.

They added special attention will be given to area next to sidewalks, playgrounds and shade structures.