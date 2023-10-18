Residents continue to speak up on the opposition on Proposition A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, the city responded to residents who spoke at the council meeting opposing Proposition A.

On Monday, October 23rd, when early voting starts, Corpus Christi residents will have an opportunity to vote on how some local sales tax dollars will be used.

"The public needs to have an informed decision on this particular proposition," Michael Miller, Corpus Christi resident said.

Miller was one of several who spoke against the ballot measure at Tuesday's council meeting. Miller also attended a press conference the next day with city leaders. He claims that the process has lacked transparency.

"I think it is important that we as the public ask questions, I think is important that we as the public understand where these dollars are going and unfortunately the ballot language is extremely vague," Miller said.

If approved by voters, Proposition A would change how some sales tax dollars are used.

Currently, this money goes to maintaining the Corpus Christi Seawall and the American Bank Center Arena.

Changes would expand the use of these funds to include park and street improvements, initiatives to bring more flights to Corpus Christi, and repairs and expansion of the entire ABC.

Another allowable use, funds could be used to attract a company to build, own, and operate a convention center hotel.

"If you do not understand how important it is to pass Prop A, then you are not from Corpus you do not believe in Corpus," Sam Canavati the Chairman of the Board of Visit Corpus Christi said.

Proponents of proposition went on the offensive Wednesday, making their case at what's considered the heart of Proposition A, the Convention Center Complex.

"The forward path is that more dedicated sales tax, a renewal of the Prop A, to go from the arena all the way to where we are today, to The Selena Auditorium," Peter Zanoni, City Manager said.

Residents who do not support Prop A said the city should have spelled out on the ballot that Prop A included a potential hotel, and they do not support that use.

"It is not necessarily that we do not trust this particular city council, but what this proposition is asking us to do is trust city council until kingdom come," Miller said.

The city said the decision to build, or not build a convention center hotel has not been made.

"Everything has been transparent, everything will continue to be transparent," Corpus Christi Mayor, Paulette Guajardo said.

On Tuesday, some council members asked about the possibility of delaying the vote until next year, or removing the hotel.

On Wednesday, Mayor Guajardo said that was unlikely to happen.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.