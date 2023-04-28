Report: Number of children being vaccinated declining

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Experts said there is disturbing information about the number of children who are up to date with their vaccines.

According to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, or UNICEF, there has been a decline in children’s vaccinations.

According to Nueces County Director of Public Health Dr. Fazuia Khan, the decline is due to disruptions in health care systems caused by the pandemic.

During the pandemic, clinics and doctors offices were closed and families were staying home.

“If your child missed an appointment during the pandemic or for any other reason, there is a catch-up schedule that we can follow and make sure that your child is up to date," Khan said. "It is really important our children are our future, and we want them to be vaccinated and protected from life threatening diseases."

Health officials said parents can visit their offices to get their children up to date on their vaccinations.

The Corpus Christi–Nueces County Public Health District offers free or low-cost vaccinations.

For more information visit the public health departments website.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.