Repairs completed after Hurricane Harvey damage

Residents at a Sinton Apartment Complex damaged by hurricane Harvey are celebrating that repairs to their homes have finally been completed.

The Windridge Apartments received more than $3 million to repair the complex.

The funds awarded to the texas general land office were used to provide all 32 units with new floors, cabinets, and new appliances.

"It was really needed so the GLO money it was a great blessing it was a blessing for our property," said property manager Martha Cosper.

So far the GIO has repaired 82 complexes damaged by Hurricane Harvey in the state of Texas.