Repairs at the Intersection of McArdle Road and Staples Street expected to continue through Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi set up an emergency closure at the intersection of McArdle Road and Staples Street due to a waterline break on Sunday.

According to city officials, the break was caused after an outside contractor punctured the waterline. Water service is still available for everyone who lives in the area, said city officials.

All motorists should avoid the area as southbound traffic on Staples Street will be diverted to McArdle Road.

"Northbound Staples Street traffic from SPID to McArdle Road is reduced to one lane through the intersection. Westbound McArdle Road traffic will maintain two lanes through the intersection," said city officials.

"Eastbound McArdle Road traffic will be closed and diverted onto Staples moving Northbound," said officials.

Contractors should complete the waterline and backfill by late Friday, followed by street repair and restoration.

"Safety remains a top priority, and motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid relays," added officials.

All motorists should remain aware of the work zone and follow posted signs.