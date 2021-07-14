Rental and utility bill assistance to be available for Nueces County residents

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County along with the City of Corpus Christi will be offering rental assistance once again.

The county applied for the U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance Program 1 &2 in June. It plans on launching it Friday, July 16.

There will be $1.6 million in funds to help with rent and utility bills. Those who apply can submit for up to 15 months of rental assistance. This program does not offer assistance with mortgages.

There will be a hotline set up for people to apply along with in-person assistance at the La Retama Central Library. The county is also looking to set up locations for in-person help throughout the county. Renters can also apply online at Corpus Christi ERAP.

The county is also working with Justice of the Peace judges to identify those who may qualify that are currently facing eviction.

The eviction moratorium ends July 31.