Renovated police substation opens in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The newly renovated Flour Bluff police substation is open for business.

A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday morning at the building located at 1456 Waldron Rd.

Three years ago, the police department shared the building with another city department, and was allocated less than 1,000 sq. ft.

Fast forward to Wednesday morning, and a $1.5 million renovation and improvement project, and the police department now has the entire building to themselves.

The renovations took slightly more than a year to complete.

The building includes a roll-call room, lockers for officers, and even an armory.

The Flour Bluff substation will house 43 officers.

"The substations are meant to be locations across the city where our police officers can check-in, where they can fill out reports, and maybe more importantly where they can meet the community," said city manager Peter Zanoni.

Zanoni said this is the first substation that is modern, usable, and open to the public.

And more are being planned.

The police chief is currently working on which area of the city should get the next substation.

A $125,000,000 bond proposal that will be on the November ballot would fund two more substations if voters approve it.

One would be built on the South side for $4 million, and the other in the Calallen area for $1 million.