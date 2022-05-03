Reminders before first full Buc Days Lighted Parade since 2019

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The year was 2019 the last time there was a full-length Buc Days Lighted Parade in Corpus Christi.

The event that had run almost annually for 80 years was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year featured a scaled-back parade that existed mostly within the American Bank Center.

But 2022 promises a full, outdoor parade route that's already getting covered with markings as people stake their family's claim for prime parade-watching.

“For sure they’re going to come," Edelmira Rodriguez said of her son and friend's families, "I want them to have a place where they can park (their bodies) for the parade."

Whether she'll make the parade herself, will be a day-of decision depending on how she feels health-wise.

But she and her granddaughter were busy Monday marking in chalk a large swath of sidewalk along Staples Street, complete with the family name.

“I’m really excited, because I haven’t done this for awhile," eight-year-old Sally Rodriguez said.

The parade route runs from Heritage Park along Chaparral Street taking a right turn at Lomax Street.

It then goes up to Upper Broadway where it proceeds to the right, before taking a left on Leopard Street and then another left on Staples Street ending at Park Avenue.

There are a few businesses along the route, but at least one of them isn't concerned about the extra traffic — in fact — they're happy about it.

“It’s actually a good thing, because it brings us a lot of business when the parade comes," Jesus Bustos, a shipping and receiving employee at Jean's Restaurant Supply, said. "People get to see our store and stuff like that."

Jean's staff members have chalked-off about half of the sidewalk that runs alongside their property for employees, like Bustos, and their families to use.

The remainder is up for grabs, but Buc Days officials encourage you to check with a business before your family plops down there.

"To set up in front of someone’s place of business, you really need to get with the owner of that business, and find out if that’s OK," Sponsorship and Marketing Manager Tricia Aitken said.

Parade-watchers are encouraged to follow some other rules, as well.

When it comes to marking off your family's seating area — only use chalk.

Duct tape and other materials that could leave lasting markings are not allowed — though some were present Monday.

Those markings and all trash must be removed once the parade is over.

If you plan to rope-off or camp-out at your family's spot — that isn't allowed until Friday.

Aitken admits the rules are "self-enforcing," but she hopes everyone who comes out will be respectful of their community and their neighbors.

“We’re so excited," she said. "Everybody’s waiting for this. It’s something (where) half the community at least comes out each year."

And now that it's back on for this year, Edelmira Rodriguez hopes she feels up to watching in-person.

"I’ve been married 45 years, and ever since then, I’ve always come to the parade," she said.

And even though she's only eight years old, Edelmira's granddaughter is still looking forward to the event that she remembers has brought her family together in years past.

"I just want to get together, and I want to see everyone that I haven’t seen for a long time," Sally Rodriguez said.