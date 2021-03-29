Menu

Remembering the Molina 8

Paul Mueller tells about the Molina Vietnam Memorial tonight on KRIS 6 News
Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 29, 2021
The Molina neighborhood may perhaps be the community hit hardest by the Vietnam War in the Coastal Bend.

8 young men from Molina went to war together but sadly, all 8 would pay the ultimate sacrifice.

They are known as the Molina 8. A group of men who grew up together, went to school together, and served their country together.

Tonight on KRIS6 News at 6, we speak with the sister of one of the Molina 8 and the community activist who made sure the Molina Veteran's Memorial stands as a lasting tribute to those men.

