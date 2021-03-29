Remembering the Molina 8

The Molina neighborhood may perhaps be the community hit hardest by the Vietnam War in the Coastal Bend.

8 young men from Molina went to war together but sadly, all 8 would pay the ultimate sacrifice.

They are known as the Molina 8. A group of men who grew up together, went to school together, and served their country together.

Tonight on KRIS6 News at 6, we speak with the sister of one of the Molina 8 and the community activist who made sure the Molina Veteran's Memorial stands as a lasting tribute to those men.