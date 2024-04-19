Registration still open for the Texas GLO Adopt-A-Beach Spring Cleanup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 and since then 574,550 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from our Texas beaches.

Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. wants to remind volunteers to sign up to participate in the Texas General Land Office's Adopt-A-Beach program 2024 Spring Beach Cleanups at four different locations in the Coastal Bend.

There are multiple locations across the Coastal Bend for hosting upcoming Adopt-A-Beach cleanups including in Aransas Pass/Redfish Bay, Port Aransas, the Packery Flats, and Cole Park.

Check-in opens on April 20 at 8:30 a.m. at each location, with the cleanup beginning at 9:00 a.m. and running until noon.

You can see a map of the multiple locations here.

You can also register and gain more information by visiting Adopt-A-Beach's website.

