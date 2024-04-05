Registration still open for the 3rd Annual Surviving the Rip 5K/10K Run/Walk

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — In a beach town surrounded by numerous bodies of water, sometimes it's easy to forget the dangers that lurk beneath the surface.

Five years ago, Je'Sani Smith was swept away by a rip current near Whitecap Beach, just two months away from graduating high school. His mother, Kiwana Denson, made it her mission to remember her son and everyone who has lost their life to rip currents.

The Je’Sani Smith Foundation, founded by Denson, is hosting the third annual Surviving the Rip 5K or 10K Run/Walk in Je'Sani's honor at Dolphin Park on North Beach.

The Run/Walk starts at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. The event

will include beach safety demonstrations, including a virtual reality rip current demonstration.

For more information on the 3rd Annual Surviving the Rip 5K/10K Run/Walk or to sign up to volunteer, visit the Je'Sani Smith Foundation here.

To register for the Surviving the Rip 5K and 10K Run/Walk, click here.

