Registration open for the Adopt-A-Beach program, 2024 Winter Beach Cleanups

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 and since then 574,550 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from our Texas beaches.

Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D. wants to remind volunteers to sign up to participate in the Texas General Land Office's Adopt-A-Beach (AAB) program 2024 Winter Beach Cleanups at four different locations in the Coastal Bend.

"In 2023, Texans and people from across the country made an enormous difference for the future of Texas beaches by taking the time to volunteer with the GLO's Adopt-A-Beach program and making our cleanups resounding successes with multiple tons of trash removed from our coastline," said Commissioner Buckingham.

There are multiple locations across the Coastal Bend for upcoming Adopt-A-Beach cleanups including Aransas Pass/Redfish Bay, Port Aransas, Packery Flats, and Cole Park.

Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. at each location, with the cleanup beginning at 9:00 a.m. and running until noon.

You can see a map of the multiple locations here.

You can also register and gain more information by visiting Adopt-A-Beach's website.