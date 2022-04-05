Registration open for Birdiest Festival in America

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Registration is open now for The Birdiest Festival in America. The event is happening April 20-24, 2022 at locations across the Coastal Bend, but will be based at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center at 8545 S. Staples St.

In addition to multiple opportunities to see birds, there will be an Artisan Market & Family Fun Day from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday, April 23.

You can see the full schedule of events and register for bird watching tours by clicking here.